Kenya to Host First Web Bootcamp in Africa

Nairobi — Kenya is set to host the first web boot camp and hackathon in Africa that intends to equip developers with requisite knowledge on blockchain development.

Organized by Global crypto bank Xend Finance and Web3 blockchain network Polygon, the camp also aims to offer financial incentives to motivate the interest of the developers in the space in addition to providing funding opportunities for outstanding developers.

The developers who will be chosen for the program will learn how to build decentralized apps on the Polygon blockchain.

"There are numerous financial complications in Africa. Through the right blockchain education, we believe most of these complications can be solved using blockchain technology. Besides this, the blockchain space is also a very lucrative segment of tech, with currently a very high supply of jobs," said Shodipo Ayomide, Global Head of Developer Advocacy at Polygon Technology.

The boot camp which is set to kick off on October 10 will consist of two phases, a six-week learning phase and a two-week hackathon phase where the participants will have to build a decentralized project on Polygon Blockchain and compete for huge financial and mentorship prizes.

The application for the camp was opened on September 26 and will end on October 7 ushering in the start of the programme.

The two-week hackathon will then follow, starting on November 21 to December 2. Thereafter, the judges and mentors will commence their judgment before the announcement of the winners on December 19.

"As a Web3 infrastructure for developers, which includes a crypto payment Application Programming Interface (API) and wallet infrastructure, Xend Finance will help African developers reach a global audience through Polygon's blockchain," said Ugochukwu Aronu, CEO of Xend Finance.

The boot camp aims to bring together over 2,000 developers from Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt and Rwanda who will be issued certificates upon completion of the mentorship.

It will have a Beginners track and Mastery track with the beginners' track focusing on the introduction to Web3 to cater to new developers who do not have any experience in Web3.

On the other hand, the Mastery track targets developers with some experience in the Web3 space and will focus on advanced Web3 learning.