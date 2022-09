Nairobi — Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has sought early retirement due to health reasons.

The announcement was made by President William Ruto on Tuesday as he unveiled his Cabinet at State House Nairobi.

The head of state pointed out that he will announce Mutyambai's replacement later in the day.

"After discussing with Mutyambai and in consideration of his service to our nation and his health situation I have accepted that he will proceed on terminal leave," President Ruto said.