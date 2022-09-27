Kenya: Director of Criminal Investigations Boss George Kinoti Resigns

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Tuesday announced that he had received and subsequently accepted the resignation of Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti.

Consequently, President Ruto directed the National Police Service (NPS) to announce a vacancy and advertise the position.

In the interim, the Head of State asked the service to find someone who will serve in an acting capacity.

Kinoti has been at the helm of the criminal investigating agency since 2018.

Kinoti's resignation was imminent after President Ruto accused him of being used to weaponize the war on graft.