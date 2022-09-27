Kenya: Director of Criminal Investigations Boss George Kinoti Resigns

27 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Tuesday announced that he had received and subsequently accepted the resignation of Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti.

Consequently, President Ruto directed the National Police Service (NPS) to announce a vacancy and advertise the position.

In the interim, the Head of State asked the service to find someone who will serve in an acting capacity.

Kinoti has been at the helm of the criminal investigating agency since 2018.

Kinoti's resignation was imminent after President Ruto accused him of being used to weaponize the war on graft.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X