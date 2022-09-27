Kenya: Murkomen Named Roads, Transport Public Works Cabinet Secretary

27 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has been named the new Cabinet Secretary for Roads, Transport and Public works, by President William Ruto.

Murkomen who is a close ally of President Ruto will now take over from James Macharia who has served in the docket for the past ten years.

He will now oversee major infrastructural developments in the country.

Following his appointment to the Cabinet, a by-election will be conducted in Elgeyo Marakwet to find his Senate replacement.

Murkomen is a lawyer by profession.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X