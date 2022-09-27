Kenya: Kindiki to Hold Powerful Interior Ministry Docket After Appointment By President Ruto

Nairobi — Former Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki has been appointed in the powerful Interior and National Administration taking the mantle from the outgoing Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

Kindiki will work in coordination with the Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi in the docket in the coordination of ministries and departments.

The Ministry is involved in major undertakings which include security provision, management and oversight in the national government ministries and state departments.

During President Uhuru Kenyatta's regime, the docket helped in the implementation of the National government policies which include the Big 4 agenda and the Vision 2030 blue print.

Kindiki has served as Senator for Tharaka-Nithi, a post he's held in 2013 and 2017 polls.

He clinched the seat on his first attempt at elective politics.

He was then elected the first leader of Majority in the Senate, a position he held until he became the Deputy Speaker after the 2017 general elections.

He was de-whipped from the position in 2020, a casualty of the fall-out between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his then deputy Ruto.

Before joining politics, he served as a lecturer at Moi and Nairobi universities. He started his teaching career in 1999 as a Law lecturer at Moi University.

In 2004, he joined the University of Nairobi where he served until 2005 when he returned to Moi to head the department of Public Law.

He served as Secretary of the National Cohesion in the Ministry of Justice soon after the 2008 post-election violence and was instrumental in the drafting of the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

However, he resigned after three months and accused the government of lacking political will to resettle hundreds of thousands of people who were displaced by the 2007/08 post-poll skirmishes.

He was thrown into public limelight when Ruto appointed him to his legal team when he faced crimes against humanity charges at the ICC.

The President's announcement come an year after Kindiki said he will not be available for any appointive slot after the August 9th polls, in the event Kenya Kwanza Alliance forms government.

Kindiki made the announcement after he missed out the running mate slot to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

"I have taken a decision to take a break from elective politics. I will take the break to reorganize myself as I support my party to deliver the presidency," he said at a press conference where he endorsed Ruto's running mate pick, Rigathi Gachagua.