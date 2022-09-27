Kenya: Duale, Murkomen, Alice Wahome Cabinet Appointments to Lead to Three By-Elections

Nairobi — The cabinet appointment of legislators Aden Duale, Kipchumba Murkomen and Alice Wahome into President William Ruto’s cabinet is likely to lead to three by-elections.

Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Murkomen has been appointed in the Ministry of Roads, Transport and Public Works.

Kandara MP Wahome has been appointed in the Ministry of Water while his Garissa Township counterpart Aden Duale has been appointed in the Ministry of Defense.

Soipan Tuya who has been nominated in the Senate will also have to resign having been appointed as the Environment Cabinet Secretary.

The four lawmakers will have to resign from Parliament by way of writing to the Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula and his counterpart in the Senate Amason Kingi in accordance with Article 103 of the Constitution.

“(3) A vacancy referred to in clause (2) shall, subject to clause (5), be filled in the manner prescribed by an Act of Parliament within twenty-one days of the notification by the respective Speaker,” reads Article 101 (3) of the Constitution.

Both Speakers within 21 days of the occurrence of the vacancy will write to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission; and the political party on whose party list the member was elected or nominated.

The poll commission will then conduct a by election in Kandara, Garissa Township and Elgeyo Marakwet County within 90 days as stipulated in the Constitution.

“A by-election shall be held within ninety days of the occurrence of the vacancy, subject to clause (5),” reads Article 101 4(b) of the Constitution.