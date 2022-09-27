Kenya Power to Spend Sh40 Million in Electric Mobility Rollout

Nairobi — Kenya Power is set to spend Sh40million in the initial phase of its electric mobility rollout as it seeks to phase out fossil fuel-powered vehicles and motorbikes from its fleet.

The electricity utility firm will utilize the funds to purchase three electric vehicles and construct three electric vehicle-charging stations within Nairobi.

Kenya, like the rest of the world, is pushing for clean mobility to reduce environmental pollution from fossil fuels, placing Kenya Power at the centre of the shift due to the need for electricity supplies for motorists.

"Kenya Power intends to substantially reduce its carbon footprint by purchasing more e-vehicles in the near future, including two-wheelers and three-wheelers. We must play our rightful role to combat global warming by championing mitigation measures such as adoption of electric motorization," said Kenya Power's Ag. Managing Director, Eng. Geoffrey Muli.

Muli added that in the medium term, the Company will also purchase 50 long-range electric bikes as part of its plan to phase out fuel-powered motorbikes within its fleet.

Kenya Power recently finished piloting 13 electric bikes in conjunction with United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), which were being used by meter readers and the revenue collection team.

The major challenges have been reliable battery storage and lack of after sales service.

The e-mobility industry is taking shape within the country with more than 1,000 electric vehicles currently on the roads. Kenya Power intends to play an active role in driving the uptake of electric vehicles.

"With an installed electricity capacity of 3077 MW and an off-peak load of 1100 MW, Kenya has enough power to support the entire e-mobility ecosystem," said Muli.

The Company has already invited bids for the construction of an e-mobility network infrastructure system (ENIS) to pilot the charging stations. The infrastructure will also allow customers to pay via M-PESA and credit cards.

Additionally, the Company has also established a liaison office, which acts as our one-stop shop to champion the Company's e-mobility business.

Through this office, Kenya Power is working with other stakeholders to support the development of the e-mobility eco-system, which includes the identification of sites for potential charging stations, facilitate connectivity and test e-vehicles for potential investors.