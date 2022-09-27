Kenya: Former Communications Authority Boss Mercy Wanjau Named Secretary to the Cabinet

27 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Former Acting Communications Authority of Kenya Director-General Mercy Wanjau has been nominated as the new Secretary to the Cabinet.

If she is approved by the National Assembly, Wanjau will take over from Joseph Kinyua who has been holding the docket in an acting capacity since 2015 following the resignation of Francis Kimemia.

President William Ruto has also named immediate former Energy Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma to be his National Security Advisor.

Juma is a career diplomat who has also served in the Ministry of Interior as the Principal Secretary.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta later appointed her to head of the Ministry of Defence where she was instrumental in strengthening the business process systems within the Ministry, clarifying the strategic orientation, and bolstering the professional stature of the Kenya Defence Forces.

Former Law Society of Kenya Council Member Harriet Chiggia will advise the President on matters Women Rights.

