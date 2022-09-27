Kenya: Japheth Koome Nominated as IG After Mutyambai Resigns

Nairobi — President William Ruto has nominated former Nairobi County Police boss Japheth Koome to the position of Inspector General of Police.

Koome is currently the Commandant of the National Police Service College, Kiganjo.

His nomination was confirmed via Statehouse Spokesperson Kanze Dena

"His Excellency President William Ruto has nominated Eng Japhet Koome Nchebere to the position of Inspector General of Police (IGP) as promised during the Head of State's Address to the Nation this afternoon," Dena said Tuesday.

If confirmed, Koome will take over Hillary Mutyambai who has since retired over health reasons.

President Ruto announced the Mutyambai retirement Tuesday afternoon as he unveiled his Cabinet at State House, Nairobi.

"After discussing with Mutyambai and in consideration of his service to our nation and his health situation, I have accepted that he will proceed on terminal leave," President Ruto said.

Mutyambai on August 26, 2022, proceeded on leave for medical reasons and appointed Noor Gabow to serve in the position.

Mutyambai has been serving in the position since 2019 when he was appointed by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The National Police Service Commission (NPS) how has fourteen days to advertise the vacancy and request applications.