Kenya: President Ruto Names Seven Women to Cabinet

27 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — President William Ruto has named seven women to his 22-member cabinet, which is far short of the 50 percent share he had promised.

Speaking during a news conference at State House on Tuesday afternoon, Ruto announced Alice Wahome to head the water, sanitation and irrigation while Nominated Senator Soipan Tuya takes charge of the environment and forestry.

Former Kitui Deputy Governor Penina Malonza is the Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage while Susan Nakhumicha Wafula is the new Cabinet Secretary for Health.

Labour and Social Protection docket will be headed by Florence Bore.

Speaking during the Kenya Kwanza Women Charter conference in June, the President had promised to allocate 11 slots in the cabinet to women.

