Kenya: KenGen Managing Director Rebecca Miano Appointed EAC and Regional Development Cabinet Secretary

Nairobi — President William Ruto has appointed KenGen's Managing Director(MD) Rebecca Miano as the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of East African Community (EAC), Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) and Regional Development.

She takes over from Betty Maina who was serving in the position in an acting capacity following the resignation of Adan Mohamed.

Miano took her position at the helm of the Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen Plc) in October 2017.

She has an experience of close to three decades in the energy sector, with a wide range of specialties in renewable energy, modeling of the international regulatory framework in sustainable development and climate change, policy development, corporate governance, and business law as well.

In 2010, Miano won the Company Secretary of the Year Award in the Champions of Governance Awards Series. In the same year, she was also awarded the Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya (OGW).

In 2019, she was awarded the Moran of the Order of the Burning Spear (MBS), a recognition she received for her outstanding work for the nation.

In addition to chairing Stima Sacco's board, she has also served on the Finance Committee of the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK).

Born in 1966, Miano holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Nairobi, a Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law, and post-graduate studies in Comparative Law from The Australian National University.

She is a registered Certified Public Secretary and is a member of the Institute of Certified Public Secretaries of Kenya (ICPSK) and the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) as well.