Rwanda: Kagame Promotes Innocent Kabandana to Lieutenant-General

26 September 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Musoni

President Paul Kagame, who is also the Rwanda Defence Force's (RDF) Commander-in-Chief, has promoted Major-General Innocent Kabandana to the rank of Lieutenant-General.

A statement issued by the RDF on September 26, indicates that Gen Kabandana's promotion follows "his tour of duty in Mozambique" where he was the joint task force commander of Rwandan security forces in Cabo Delgado Province, where they were deployed in July 2021 to battle terrorists.

Rwandan troops, along with those from Mozambique, fully dislodged the terrorists and restored state authority especially in Palma and Mocimboa da Praia districts.

Kabandana, the former Commandant of Rwanda Military Academy and former commander of the Special Forces, holds a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Oklahoma Christian University, USA.

His other previous key appointments include being a Brigade staff officer in charge of Civil Military Affairs, Chief Instructor at Rwanda Military Academy in Gako, and Deputy Chief Military Personnel Officer in the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, UNMISS.

He was also once the Chairman of the Military Tender Board; Chief of Logistics, RDF HQ; Commandant of Rwanda Military Academy and Director of Rwanda Peace Academy.

