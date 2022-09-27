Rwanda Tightens Measures As Uganda Reports More Ebola Cases

The Ministry of Health has announced fresh measures to prevent Ebola virus from spilling over to Rwanda following recent cases reported in the neighbouring Uganda.

Uganda reported the first case of Ebola on September 19 in Mubende District where a 24-year-old man was diagnosed with Ebola after presenting symptoms. He later died.

On September 22, Uganda reported another six new confirmed cases of Ebola, raising the total number of infections to seven.

However, the Ministry of Health announced that there is no case registered in Rwanda but called on citizens to consider preventive measures, adding that they are working closely with their Ugandan counterparts.

"We are closely working with other institutions to monitor the spread of the epidemic in the neighbouring countries, especially in Uganda where a case of Ebola virus was confirmed in Mubende District. Both the ministries of health in Rwanda and Uganda are working together to strengthen prevention measures at the land borders, airport and internally as well," said Minister of Health Daniel Ngamije.

A statement by the Ministry of Health appealed to the public to comply with preventive measures indicating that Ebola is easily preventable when one abides by hygiene standards and avoid unnecessary visits and contacts with people who have travelled to areas where infections have been reported.

The ministry also urged the public to avoid receiving travellers from affected areas and to report to authorities if they know of anyone from such areas to ease contact tracing. The Ministry also provided toll-free numbers to call in case one has had contact with a suspect or suspects they have symptoms of Ebola. The toll-free numbers are 112 and 114.

Ebola is transmitted through an infected person's body fluids and its symptoms include fever, joint pain, headache, sore throat, fatigue, diarrhoea, vomiting, skin rash, red eyes, stomach ache and bleeding through different body parts. Ebola is not airborne.

"Avoid contact with blood and body fluids, items that may have come in contact with an infected person's blood or body fluids, avoid contact with the body of an Ebola victim or dead wild animal or eating its meat. always wash hands with soap and clean water and seek medical attention when feeling unwell," the ministry advised.

So far, Rwanda has recorded progress in the prevention of Ebola outbreak including national capacity building in its containment in the event a case spreads to Rwanda.

Rwanda has vaccinated over 200,000 people against Ebola, mostly in the Western Province.

The 2018-2020 Ebola outbreak in DR Congo resulted in 3,481 cases and 2,299 deaths. However, the country managed to prevent it from getting on its territory.

