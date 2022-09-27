Rwanda's Contribution to Global Fund Increases By 30%

Rwanda, on Wednesday, September 21, pledged $3,250,000 towards replenishing the Global Fund, representing an increase of 30 percent of the country's contribution to the fund.

Global Fund is an international financing and partnership organisation that aims to attract, leverage and invest additional resources to end the epidemics like AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

President Paul Kagame took part in the fund's 7th replenishment meeting held at the margins of the UN General Assembly, where more than $14.25 billion has been raised so far to sustain the fund for the next three years.

The meeting brought together more than 45 countries (including 18 Heads of State and Government), multilateral partners, private sector companies, civil society and community organisations.

"This support aims to save 20 million lives, avert 450 million new infections, and bring new hope for ending AIDS, TB and malaria. This investment will also strengthen health and community systems to leave no one behind and be resilient to future shocks," reads a statement from Global Fund.

Donald Kaberuka, the Chair of the Global Fund Board, opened the conference by noting that the world has demonstrated that HIV, malaria and TB can be conquered by science, leadership and a critical mass of resources.

"We have reason to celebrate. But the job is not yet done. Covid-19 has been a setback, a critical setback, but we must continue to aim for 2030 elimination," he said.

Lady Roslyn Morauta, Vice-Chair of the Global Fund Board said the Fund's success is rooted in its partnership, made up of governments, international agencies, private companies, civil society and community organisations working together, all at the table, and a vital part of the Global Fund's governance.

"But what sets it apart from other global health initiatives is its commitment to put communities at the centre and advance health equity by removing human rights and gender-related barriers," she noted.

Earlier this year, the United States committed to contribute $6 billion over the next three years, a 30% increase over the last Replenishment, in line with the Global Fund Investment Case.

Several other long-term public donors increased their pledges by 30%: Canada pledged CAD$1.21 billion; the European Commission pledged €715 million; Germany pledged €1.3 billion; and Japan pledged up to US$1.08 billion.

France also significantly increased their pledge to nearly €1.6 billion. The United Kingdom, currently the Global Fund's third largest donor, and Italy restated their support and promised to pledge during the coming weeks.

Expanding its donor base in this edition of replenishment, the Global Fund welcomed eight new and returning donors: Cyprus, Ghana, Guinea, Indonesia, Malawi, Morocco, Paraguay, and Tanzania.

Twenty implementing partner countries - 18 from the African continent - also pledged their support, with a significant number increasing their pledges and a few new donors pledging for the first time, such as Indonesia with a pledge of US$10 million.