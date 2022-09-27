Rwanda: RwandAir Wins Three Accolades at World Airline Awards

25 September 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

RwandAir, the national carrier, has been voted the 'Best Airline Staff in Africa for the second time in a row at the 2022 World Airline Awards.

The airline also scooped 'Best Cabin Crew in Africa' and 'Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness in Africa,' to complete a trio of accolades at the event hosted physically in London, United Kingdom.

RwandAir was ranked first out of ten other African airlines all contending for the top spot.

RwandAir CEO, Yvonne Makolo, said: "We are all very proud to have had our staff recognised for their dedication by Skytrax.

"We are delighted to know that our customers choose to fly with us and distinguish the level of quality of our service."

Widely referred to as 'Oscars of the aviation industry,' the World Airline Awards began in 1999 when Skytrax launched its first global, annual airline customer satisfaction survey.

The national carrier is one of Africa's most ambitious airlines with a reputation for delivering a premium service to all its customers.

The airline currently operates in 28 destinations across 22 countries throughout Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

In a related development, Qatar Airways was voted the World's Best Airline for a record seventh time, with Singapore Airlines taking the second position.

More than 350 airlines were included in the survey.

Both Qatar and Singapore airlines scooped nine awards becoming the big winners of the night.

Others include Delta Air winning six awards, Turkish Airline dominated for Europe winning four awards.

