Rwanda: Rib Hands Over $8,000 Stolen From Miss Rwanda 2012

27 September 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

The Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on Tuesday, September 27, handed over $8,000 and Rwf350,700 to Miss Rwanda 2012 Aurore Mutesi Kayibanda, just days after she reported that her house worker stole the money from her.

In a handover activity held at RIB headquarters in Kimihurura, the body said that Kayibanda, on September 23, reported a man identified as Antoine Sibomana that he stole $10,000 from her.

The man in question, who was Kayibanda's house worker at home in Kicukiro, found the money in the beauty queen's car while he was cleaning it and ran away with it.

The 34-year-old was arrested in Karongi District alongside 32-year-old Onesphore Habarurema, who is detained over allegedly being an accomplice after he refused to share Sibomana's whereabouts.

The duo is now detained at Kicukiro RIB Station as investigation continues before their case file is submitted to the prosecution.

Sibomana was arrested just as he had started to invest part of the money in his own business.

After getting her money back, Kayibanda commended RIB for their professionalism and encouraged Rwandans to report their claims whenever similar incidents happen to them.

"I thank RIB for the way they handled the case with professionalism until the suspect was arrested," she told journalists after receiving the money.

Should Sibomana be found guilty, he could find himself behind the bars between one year and two years and will have to pay a fine worth between Rwf1,000,000 and Rwf2,000,000.

Kayibanda has been in Kigali since early July when she returned to the country for the first time since her breakup with ex-husband Egide Mbabazi with whom they were living together since they tied the knot in 2018 until they parted ways in 2020.

