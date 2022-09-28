Uganda: Museveni to Address the Nation On Ebola As Kasangati Registers Suspected Death

Museveni to address the nation on Ebola as Kasangati registers suspected death

President Museveni is set to address the country on Wednesday at 8:00 pm on matters of national importance and the Ebola outbreak, the State House has said.

In a communication from the presidential press unit, the president will be live on all radio and TV stations for the address.

The address comes at the backdrop of an Ebola outbreak in Mubende District which has so far claimed 23 people.

In developing news, however, the Ebola outbreak has been reported in Kasangati, Wakiso District following the death of a 22-year-old male student from Namulonge, Busukuma sub-county after he presented symptoms of the disease.

This morning, doctors at Kasangati Health Centre IV collected samples from people who are under monitoring including the deceased's father and a Boda Boda rider who moved the patient.

On 20 September 2022, Uganda health authorities declared an outbreak of Ebola disease, caused by the Sudan virus, following laboratory confirmation of a patient from a village in Madudu sub-county, Mubende district, central Uganda.

As of 25 September 2022, a cumulative number of 18 confirmed and 18 probable cases have been reported from Mubende, Kyegegwa and Kassanda districts, including 23 deaths, of which five were confirmed cases (CFR among confirmed cases 28%). This is Uganda's first Ebola disease outbreak caused by the Sudan virus (SUDV) in 2012.