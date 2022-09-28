Uganda: Museveni to Address the Nation On Ebola As Kasangati Registers Suspected Death

Vincent Tremeau/UNICEF
Students put up information posters about Ebola (file photo).
27 September 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Crispus Mugisha

Museveni to address the nation on Ebola as Kasangati registers suspected death

President Museveni is set to address the country on Wednesday at 8:00 pm on matters of national importance and the Ebola outbreak, the State House has said.

In a communication from the presidential press unit, the president will be live on all radio and TV stations for the address.

The address comes at the backdrop of an Ebola outbreak in Mubende District which has so far claimed 23 people.

In developing news, however, the Ebola outbreak has been reported in Kasangati, Wakiso District following the death of a 22-year-old male student from Namulonge, Busukuma sub-county after he presented symptoms of the disease.

This morning, doctors at Kasangati Health Centre IV collected samples from people who are under monitoring including the deceased's father and a Boda Boda rider who moved the patient.

On 20 September 2022, Uganda health authorities declared an outbreak of Ebola disease, caused by the Sudan virus, following laboratory confirmation of a patient from a village in Madudu sub-county, Mubende district, central Uganda.

As of 25 September 2022, a cumulative number of 18 confirmed and 18 probable cases have been reported from Mubende, Kyegegwa and Kassanda districts, including 23 deaths, of which five were confirmed cases (CFR among confirmed cases 28%). This is Uganda's first Ebola disease outbreak caused by the Sudan virus (SUDV) in 2012.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X