South Africa: King of R&B Babyface & Neo Soul Singer Angie Stone Wows Thousands of Fans in South Africa

Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter/producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds is iconic. Nothing best describes this man’s music influence than this statement, “Babyface has written and curated the soundtracks to many heartbreaks, weddings and actual movies for almost five decades.”

On Sunday September 25th, 2022, the king of R and B Babyface took to the stage at about 7 30 pm amidst wild cheers and excitement from the crowds gathered at the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival event at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

With a live band in tow and decked out in a silver sequin jacket with black pants looking absolutely dapper, Babyface entered the stage singing classic hits from his solo career which included “For the Cool in You,”“Every Time I Close My Eyes,” “Soon As I Get Home,” “Never Keeping Secrets” and “Whip Appeal.”

The multi-platinum and GRAMMY award winning singer-songwriter busted out a bevy of his classic tracks from 1980s and 90s all through to his recent hit songs, all which had the audience had the audience singing along and screaming their approval of the artist’s impressive vocals and riffs. He also sang a medley of some of the hit songs he has written and produced for other artists

Edmonds who comes from a musical family (his brothers Melvin and Kevon Edmonds founded After 7, a R&B group, along with Keith Mitchell, in the late ’80s.) has written and produced over 30 No. 1 R&B hits throughout his career and has won more than 10 Grammy Awards.

Right before Babyface, was Neo soul singer Angie Stone who got on stage at about 6. 15 pm bringing to South Africa her royal neo-soul vibes to the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival event at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Accompanied by her band, Ms Stone Badu delivered all her hit songs, to which fans sang and sang in happiness and joy, further reinforcing the notion she’s still a force to reckon with. Dressed in a beautiful white and black tuxedo, Angie’s uniquely flavored song stylings were intact as she took fans through staples including Pissed off, No more rain, Brotha, More than a woman and so much more.

DStv Delicious International Festival truly lived up to its name. Burna Boy, Angie Stone and Babyface- all in one weekend? Now that’s a show worth every penny.

Big shout out to South African Tourism for flying down various media celebrities from Africa, to Johannesburg get to enjoy this festival. From city life to adventure, wildlife to culture, breathtaking scenery to sun-soaked coasts – discover South Africa.