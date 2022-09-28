South Africa: King of R&B Babyface & Neo Soul Singer Angie Stone Wows Thousands of Fans in South Africa

28 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter/producer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds is iconic. Nothing best describes this man’s music influence than this statement, “Babyface has written and curated the soundtracks to many heartbreaks, weddings and actual movies for almost five decades.”

On Sunday September 25th, 2022, the king of R and B Babyface took to the stage at about 7 30 pm amidst wild cheers and excitement from the crowds gathered at the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival event at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

With a live band in tow and decked out in a silver sequin jacket with black pants looking absolutely dapper, Babyface entered the stage singing classic hits from his solo career which included “For the Cool in You,”“Every Time I Close My Eyes,” “Soon As I Get Home,” “Never Keeping Secrets” and “Whip Appeal.”

The multi-platinum and GRAMMY award winning singer-songwriter busted out a bevy of his classic tracks from 1980s and 90s all through to his recent hit songs, all which had the audience had the audience singing along and screaming their approval of the artist’s impressive vocals and riffs. He also sang a medley of some of the hit songs he has written and produced for other artists

Edmonds who comes from a musical family (his brothers Melvin and Kevon Edmonds founded After 7, a R&B group, along with Keith Mitchell, in the late ’80s.) has written and produced over 30 No. 1 R&B hits throughout his career and has won more than 10 Grammy Awards.

Right before Babyface, was Neo soul singer Angie Stone who got on stage at about 6. 15 pm bringing to South Africa her royal neo-soul vibes to the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival event at Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Accompanied by her band, Ms Stone Badu delivered all her hit songs, to which fans sang and sang in happiness and joy, further reinforcing the notion she’s still a force to reckon with. Dressed in a beautiful white and black tuxedo, Angie’s uniquely flavored song stylings were intact as she took fans through staples including Pissed off, No more rain, Brotha, More than a woman and so much more.

DStv Delicious International Festival truly lived up to its name. Burna Boy, Angie Stone and Babyface- all in one weekend? Now that’s a show worth every penny.

Big shout out to South African Tourism for flying down various media celebrities from Africa, to Johannesburg get to enjoy this festival. From city life to adventure, wildlife to culture, breathtaking scenery to sun-soaked coasts – discover South Africa.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X