Gambia: Govt Asks Justice Ministry to Lead Review of Securiport Contract Agreement

The Gambia government has asked the country's Attorney General and Ministry of Justice to lead the review of the much talked about contract agreement signed between The Gambia government and the Securiport LLC - which is the collection of $20 dollars for passengers coming in and out of the country.

A letter dispatched from the Office of the President bearing Mod K. Ceesay's signature, the President's Chief of Staff and copied to secretary general, Office of the President, permanent secretary Ministry of Finance, permanent secretary Ministry of Interior, director general, State Intelligence Service (SIS), director general, Gambia Immigration Department (GID) and the director general, Gambia Civil Aviation Authority states: "Based on directives received through the National Security Council through this office writes to request the Ministry of Justice to lead a joint review of the contract documents signed between the government of The Gambia and Securiport LLC."

"The Ministry of Justice should conduct the review in collaboration with the contracting party; Ministry of Interior and Gambia Immigration Department, Ministry of Finance, The Gambia Civil Aviation Authority, State Intelligence Service as constituted by Cabinet per the Secretary to cabinet letter dated 13th September, 2022."

"The objective of the engagement is for improving the terms of the contract where possible. The review should also include the possibility to embed the cost in the ticket, as opposed to the current practice of physical collection at the Airport terminal," the release stated.