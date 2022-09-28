Eritrean Delegation Hold Talks With Foreign Ministers of Iran and Cuba

Asmara 28 September 2022- On the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly, the Eritrean senior delegation led by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, held bilateral talks with Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Iran and Cuba.

At the meeting with Mr. Hossein Amir Abdollahhian, Foreign Minister of Iran, the two sides discussed on strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation in all sectors.

Likewise, at the meeting the Eritrean delegation held with the Mr. Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Foreign Minister of Cuba, conducted extensive discussion focusing on strengthening bilateral relations as well as on global developments of interest to the two countries.