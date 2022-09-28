Eritrean Delegation Hold Talks With Foreign Ministers of Iran and Cuba

28 September 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara 28 September 2022- On the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly, the Eritrean senior delegation led by Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, held bilateral talks with Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Iran and Cuba.

At the meeting with Mr. Hossein Amir Abdollahhian, Foreign Minister of Iran, the two sides discussed on strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation in all sectors.

Likewise, at the meeting the Eritrean delegation held with the Mr. Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Foreign Minister of Cuba, conducted extensive discussion focusing on strengthening bilateral relations as well as on global developments of interest to the two countries.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X