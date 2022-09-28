Somalia: Somali President Arrives in Ethiopia On State Visit

28 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Hassan Sheikh, the president of Somalia on Wednesday touched at Bole international airport in Addis Ababa for a state visit to nighbouring Ethiopia.

The president is accompanied by lawmakers, ministers, advisors, and senior aides on his Ethiopia trip. The delegation is expected to hold talks with PM Abiy Ahmed today.

Ethiopia is one of the troop-contributing countries to the African Union Mission in Somalia [ATMIS] which is helping the government push back the Al-Shabaab militants.

Somali president has previously visited countries in the Horn of Africa region, namely Eritrea, Kenya, and Djibouti shortly after taking office in May this year from Farmajo.

