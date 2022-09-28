Tanzania: Young Africans Unveil Head of Communications, Digital Manager

Young Africans have officially unveiled Ally Kamwe as Head of Communications and Priva Abiud 'Privadinho' as Digital Manager with immediate effect.

Kamwe who is a well known sports analyst in the country has filled the vacuum left by his predecessor Hassan Bumbuli whose contract at the club expired.

He has been working at Azam Sports as a football pundit mainly analysing domestic football league where his fame has flourished.

On the other hand, his colleague Privadinho who is a lawyer by profession has established himself as among the emerging sport pundits who until his appointment was working at Clouds Media Group.

The duo have since joined the newly paraded Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Andre Mtine who was introduced to the public earlier today.

However, their immediate task is to entince Yanga fraternity to descend in big number when they host Al Hilal in the first leg CAF Champions League match at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on October 8th.

The club's president Hersi Said has already indicated that their objective is to slide into the champions league group stage as such, they need to defeat the Sudan giants to attain their mission.