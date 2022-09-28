South Africa: Another Dam Wall Collapses at Jagersfontein

Cape Town — Residents in the Free State's mining town of Jagersfontein were left scrambling on September 27, following another dam wall collapse, which has been blamed on heavy rains in the area. This comes as the town is still reeling from the death and destruction caused on September 11, when the mine's dam wall first collapsed, leaving the town covered in mud. Several homes were washed away in the disaster and other infrastructure damage was caused.

The latest incident has seen roads closed to traffic and residents have been advised to use the Fauresmith gravel road when travelling to Jagersfontein.

Xolani Tseletsele, the Koponong mayor, said he is still awaiting the assessments of the damage done on September 11. On the latest incident he said: "The water was running behind the community and not in the community. For now, there is no major impact or damage to already-destroyed infrastructure. We are meeting with mining bosses to get a proper explanation looking at how these incidents can be prevented in future," IOL reports.