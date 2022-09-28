Eritrea: National Potato Conference Concludes

Asmara, 22 September 2022- The two-day National Potato Conference that was held at Asmara Palace under the theme "One Vision and Harmonized Work for Sustainable Potato Seed Supply" concluded today 22 September.

At the conference, the first of its kind, research papers focusing on Irish potato coalition in Ethiopia, Potential of potato production in the lowlands of Eritrea, Potential and contribution of Hamelmalo College of Agriculture in seed potato value chain, Strategic intervention to support the development of seed potato systems in Eritrea, Breeding process, Potato seed, production, distribution and marketing in Eritrea, Farmer based potato seed multiplication in Gamo Zone, Ethiopia, as well as impact of potato seed project (2015-2021) on Eritrean farmers among others were presented.

Indicating that potato stands fifth in its economic contribution and nutrition content, Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture, expressed Eritrea's readiness to work in partnership with global organizations and associations to develop the ongoing research Eritrea is conducting on several potato genres.

Dr. Henok Warinda, Executive Director of Association of Agricultural Research for Eastern and Central Africa, on his part said that the conference has been helpful in understanding that Eritrea has accomplished so far and in identifying areas of cooperation and expressed appreciation for the research papers presented and participation of Eritrean youth at the conference.

Appreciating the effort Eritrea is exerting to develop improved potato seeds and for organizing the conference, Dr. Monica Parker, Senior Scientist at International Potato Center, expressed readiness to cooperate with the Halhale National Agricultural Center in the development of its research activities.

At the vent awards were handed over to exemplary farmers and sub-zones.