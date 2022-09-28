Somalia: Drought Envoy Meets With Minister in Canada

OTTOWA [SMN] - The presidential drought envoy Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame is in Canada for the second day for efforts to galvanize aid to Somalia as famine looms.

Warsame held a meeting with Canada's Minister for International Development and asked for increased funds for drought response in Somalia.

"I also appealed for Canada's lobby and advocacy in shifting the world's focus toward efforts in preventing famine in Somalia," said the envoy.

Warsame visited several countries, including the US, Saudi Arabia, and others on a mission to draw attention and call on governments to dispatch relife to Somalia.

UN warned of famine in two regions in Somalia by the end of this year and appealed for urgent assistance to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in the country.

More than 7.8 million people are said to have been hit by the drought in Somalia which is termed as the worst in 40 years.