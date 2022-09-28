Somalia: Drought Envoy Meets With Minister in Canada

28 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

OTTOWA [SMN] - The presidential drought envoy Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame is in Canada for the second day for efforts to galvanize aid to Somalia as famine looms.

Warsame held a meeting with Canada's Minister for International Development and asked for increased funds for drought response in Somalia.

"I also appealed for Canada's lobby and advocacy in shifting the world's focus toward efforts in preventing famine in Somalia," said the envoy.

Warsame visited several countries, including the US, Saudi Arabia, and others on a mission to draw attention and call on governments to dispatch relife to Somalia.

UN warned of famine in two regions in Somalia by the end of this year and appealed for urgent assistance to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in the country.

More than 7.8 million people are said to have been hit by the drought in Somalia which is termed as the worst in 40 years.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X