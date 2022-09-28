Sudanese Electricity Workers Lift Strike Following Agreement On Salaries

28 September 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Sudanese electricity workers who laid down their tools again on Sunday to demand the implementation of the new salary structure, yesterday lifted their strike after reaching an agreement with the Ministry of Energy and Oil.

The strike that lasted three days, reportedly led to power outages in the Republican Palace and a number of ministries on Monday. People complained of electricity cuts for long hours after the load was reduced to 40 per cent by the workers. The El Manshiya Bridge in Khartoum was closed on Monday and Tuesday in protest against the power outages.

On September 7, Radio Dabanga reported that the staff of the Sudanese Electricity Sector laid down their tools to back their demands for the implementation of the new 2022 salary structure that would start in January.

The strike was cancelled after a week, after the announcement on September 12 that the Council of Ministers approved a new salary structure which stipulates a 25 per cent salary increase from October and another 25 per cent increase from next April.

The decision was, however, retracted, after which the workers decided to embark on a new strike.

The Salary Structure Committee of the Electricity Sector said in a statement yesterday that the workers demand their "human rights related to the wage structure". She accused "those with other aims" of interrupting the strike "in favour of an agenda other than demanding workers' rights".

Sudan witnessed various protests concerning the federal authorities' failure to implement the promised 2022 salary structure, which increases wages amidst Sudan's rising inflation. Many workers are still paid their old salaries instead of the increased 2022 wage.

