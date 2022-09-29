Kenya: Over 4 Million Fuliza Defaulters to Be Deleted From CRB From November

28 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — Over four million Fuliza defaulters will be removed from the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) and other credit blacklists from November.

The announcement was made by President William Ruto during a meeting with financial institutions including Safaricom, Kenya Commercial Banks and NCBA.

According to the head of state, going forward, a new rating will be developed that takes into consideration circumstances of the borrower.

"I am very happy that between 4-5 million Kenyans will, by beginning of November. be out of the CRB blacklist," President Ruto stated.

"This is very important because these Kenyans have been excluded from any formal borrowing and have been left at the mercies of shylocks that exploit them."

Developing story... ..

