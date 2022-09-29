Kenya: Raila, Karua Reject Supreme Court's Reasoned Judgement, Say It Lacks Merit

Nairobi — The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya leadership has reacted to the full judgment on the 2022 consolidated presidential election petition as one that lacked jurisprudential value and was nothing but "hot air."

The lead petitioners -- Raila Odinga and Martha Karua -- who vied in the August 9th presidential election but lost to President William Ruto described the judgment was one that lacked logic and integrity.

"In our view, and we feel entitled to use the language of the Court, the full decision lacks merit and is plainly "hot air." We accordingly reiterate our objections to the reasoning of the judges," the duo stated.

The two argued the seven-judge Supreme Court bench acted as an opponent instead of an impartial arbiter, totally disregarding their "evidence" by failing to give them a "fair trial".

Azimio poked holes on the issue of the role of IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati as compared to the rest of the commissioners.

The coalition party accused the Supreme Court bench, which made an unanimous decision to throw out the case, of speaking from both ends of their mouth on the "illegal conduct" of Chebukati which Azimio argued was sufficient ground to nullify the elections.

"... the Court clearly establishes the illegal conduct by Mr. Wafula Chebukati, the Chairperson of the IEBC," Odinga and Karua claimed.

"On the other hand, however, the Court overlooks this critical finding and excuses Mr. Chebukati despite the glaring violations of the Constitution and the law," the two went on to state in a jointly signed statement.

Azimio questioned how the court thwarted their petition at the same time confirming "IEBC was dysfunctionality" by recommending structural reforms.

"It is unthinkable that such a mortally dysfunctional could have conducted a free and fair election," the coalition stated.

The Odinga-led coalition reiterated its commitment to pursue justice having failed to obtain their objective through the poll commission and the Supreme Court.

"We regard the election result as wholly illegitimate. We call upon Kenyans not to lose faith in the struggle for democracy, and we assure them that we will continue to pursue justice," Odinga and Karua stated.