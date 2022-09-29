Kenya Kwanza MCAs Threaten to Block Speaker's Swearing After Mutura Disqualified

28 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Kenya Kwanza Members County Assembly (MCA) in Nairobi have now threatened to block tomorrow's scheduled swearing in ceremony and the consequent elections of Speaker after their candidate Benson Mutura was disqualified.

This is after the Assembly's Clerk Edward Gichana reported that only two candidates made it to the final list from the initial nine, after the seven failed to submit all the required documents.

Waithaka MCA Anthony Kiragu however read mischief in the Clerk's move, accusing him of biasness.

Kiragu said they will make sure that no business is conducted on Thursday until the issue is resolved.

"We want to express our sadness and shock because the Clerk seems to have a preferred candidate by imposing unconstitutional requirements so as to lock out other candidates. We will make sure nothing goes on here tomorrow," Kiragu vowed.

According to Clerk Gichana, Mutura who is also the immediate former Speaker was disqualified after he failed to submit the certificate of good conduct.

Umoja 1 MCA Mark Mugambo however wondered how Mutura could be disqualified yet he has been serving in the position.

"How comes Mutura has served as Speaker and he is now being told he hasn't met the requirements," he stated.

In the statement shared by the Clerks office, only Azimio's Ken Ngondi and Hassan Robow Mohammed will take part in tomorrow's Speaker contest after they complied with all the requirements.

Others who have locked out include Masaki Samuel, Brian Mutie, Austine Okello, Arthur Ngugi, Ahmed Subanea and Charles Muratha.

Those cleared to vie for Deputy Speakers post include MCAs Paul Kados, Hashim Kamau and Samora Mwaura.

The Clerk is expected to first swear in all the 129 Nairobi MCAs before they proceed to elections of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

