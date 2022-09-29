Kenya: Over 4 Million Fuliza Defaulters to Be Removed From CRB Starting November

Nairobi — Over 4 million Fuliza defaulters will be removed from the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB) and other blacklists from November this year, the government and lenders have announced.

The announcement was made by President William Ruto when he met officials from Treasury, Central Bank, Safaricom, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and NCBA.

Ruto said the lenders have now agreed to develop a new credit score system as opposed to blacklisting customers.

The President explained that the Government will underwrite the risks that will come with the new move.

"We must think beyond financial inclusion to a more accessible and affordable credit model. I am very happy that between 4 to 5 million Kenyans will, by the beginning of November. be out of the CRB blacklist," President Ruto stated, "This is very important because these Kenyans have been excluded from any formal borrowing and have been left at the mercies of shylocks that exploit them."

President Ruto lauded the move saying it will give the listed Kenyans a fresh opportunity to access credit and put end to exploitation from what he described as "predatory lenders"

Anyone listed on CRB is barred from formal borrowing.

During his campaigns ahead of the August election, President Ruto had pledged to review credit listing to open up access to credit for people barred from borrowing over the negative listing.

Ruto said that he supports CRB as a method of instilling financial discipline amongst borrowers but must not criminalise customers.

"What we are asking is we don't want credit listing to be an all or nothing, in or out engagement, we want credit listing to be a facility that gives everybody a chance to do their best in their own time," he said.

The Head of State however, proposed changing the credit scoring mechanism to give everybody a chance to access credit.

"Instead of blacklisting we can have a graduated mechanism that allocates rating on every citizen that is borrowing," he said.

He added that listing of Kenyans has affected some of them in many ways including while seeking employment.

Ruto further lauded the move by Safaricom, Kenya Commercial Bank, and NCBA Bank to revamp the Fuliza loan product saying it is a step in the right direction.

Safaricom has slashed interest rates on Fuliza loans below Sh1000 by 40 per cent and introduced a three-day grace period for borrowers.

The new rates, effective October 1, will see customers borrowing Sh500-1000 pay a daily interest charge of Sh6 down from Sh10.

Further, those borrowing loans of between Sh101-499 will attract a Sh3 daily charge down from Sh5.

In the new tariffs, users borrowing Sh1001-1500 will pay a charge of Sh18, a 10 per cent discount from Sh20 while those who will borrow Sh1500-2500 will in effect pay Sh20, down from Sh25, reflecting a 20 per cent discount.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Those who seek to draw Sh2500-70,000 will also enjoy a 16.7 per cent discount, to pay a daily charge of Sh25 down from Sh30.

President Ruto said that the move will play a critical role in the financial inclusion of low-income earners.

"I appreciate that today we are having a conversation about hustlers, this is very important to me... I'm confident that walking this journey in the direction you have started, we will get to the correct destination," President Ruto said.

The Head of State said that his administration is committed to re-engineering the fintech space to come up with credit facilities to support especially the micro, small and medium enterprises.

"That is the space where we have the largest opportunity. That is the space that employs almost 80 per cent of our population and yet they are constrained by access to credit," he said.