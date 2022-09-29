Kenya: Kisumu Receives Over 560 Bags of Subsidized Fertilizer

Kisumu — Kisumu county government has received over 560 bags of DAP fertilizer as part of the government subsidy program targeting farmers as promised by President William Ruto.

Kisumu county CeC in charge of agriculture department Gilchrist Okuom applauded the national government for the gesture saying they have over 7000 registered farmers who are set to benefit from the program.

Okuom says the fertilizers came at a time farmers are preparing for the second cropping season.

He says the available fertilizers are not adequate and implored the national government to dispatch more bags for Kisumu farmers.

Speaking to the press in Kisumu, Okuom says the fertilizers are being sold at the recommended prices and are available at the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

He urged farmers to continue with the registration at the agricultural offices at the ward level to help in smooth dispatch of the fertilizers to them.

Esther Chege the NCPB Regional Manager confirmed that they have received over 2,500 bags of DAP fertilizers for a number of counties in the region.

She says 1120 bags of DAP have been stored at the Kisumu depot targeting small scale maize farmers and rice farmers while another 1680 are at Muhoroni silos targeting sugarcane farmers.

She says they expect another consignment of 5000 bags of sulphate of ammonia which retails at Sh2250 and 5000 bags of urea retailing at Sh3500.