Kenya: President Ruto to Address Joint Sitting of Parliament

Nairobi — President William Ruto is set to address the first joint sitting of the bicameral house Thursday afternoon as 13th Parliament opens.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula and his Senate counterpart Amason Kingi stated that the address by the head of state complies with Article 132 (1) (a) of the Constitution requiring the Head of State to address the opening of each newly elected Parliament.

The Head of State is expected to outline the policies and key priorities anchored in the bottom-up economic model that he passionately campaigned on which his administration will be seeking to realize.

The 13th Parliament was sworn in on September 8 following the aftermath of the August 9 General Election.

The sitting comes amid intensified supremacy battle between President Ruto and Raila Odinga as they claim the House Majority slot in the National Assembly.