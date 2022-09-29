Kenya: President Ruto to Address Joint Sitting of Parliament

29 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — President William Ruto is set to address the first joint sitting of the bicameral house Thursday afternoon as 13th Parliament opens.

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula and his Senate counterpart Amason Kingi stated that the address by the head of state complies with Article 132 (1) (a) of the Constitution requiring the Head of State to address the opening of each newly elected Parliament.

The Head of State is expected to outline the policies and key priorities anchored in the bottom-up economic model that he passionately campaigned on which his administration will be seeking to realize.

The 13th Parliament was sworn in on September 8 following the aftermath of the August 9 General Election.

The sitting comes amid intensified supremacy battle between President Ruto and Raila Odinga as they claim the House Majority slot in the National Assembly.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X