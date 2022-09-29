Malawi: Court Adjourns FISD Directors Fraud Case to November 14, 2022

28 September 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A court in Lilongwe has adjourned to November 14, 2022 a fraud case involving four FISD directors.

Lilongwe Chief Resident Magistrate Madalitso Khoswe Chimwaza has adjourned the case which involves Moses Chirambo, Frank Mwenechanya, Kondwani Nanchukwa, Arthur Mpama and an accountant from the Ministry of Agriculture.

They are suspected to have received double payment of about K268.7 million from the African Development Bank (AfDB) for a water project in Ntcheu.

On Tuesday, the court heard testimony from the state's third witness Joyce Dambo who works as procurement specialist in the project.

Without providing evidence of any wrong doing by the accused, Dambo told the court that her role was to prepare bid documents, conduct evaluation and supervising the project.

Defence lawyer Gift Nankhuni said just like the second witness, the third witness has also failed to prove any wrong doing done by the directors.

On her part, Grace Wasiri, Senior State Advocate in the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions said they are satisfied with the testimony their witness tendered in court.

