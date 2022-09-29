South Africa: Load Shedding Could Go On For 12 Months - South African News Briefs - September 29, 2022

29 September 2022
By Esther Rose

Cape Town —  

South Africans Brace Yourselves - Load Shedding Is Here for Nine to Twelve Months 

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has told the National Assembly that load shedding can be expected to continue for the next nine to twelve months, IOL reports. The minister was responding to a question yesterday on whether Eskom's proposed 32% increase in tariffs for 2023 would ensure there were no more load shedding or bailouts for the power utility. The government wanted to limit the stages of load shedding as much as possible, the minister added.

President Will Face More Questions on Phala Phala Farm Theft

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be back in the hot seat again today, to face another round of questions from MPs on the burglary at his Phala Phala farm. The president's last question-and-answer session a month ago was aborted by the Speaker when opposition parties rejected the manner in which he answered the question. Ramaphosa will however first face six other questions, on matters ranging from policing, the energy crisis and the state capture report, Eye Witness News reports.

Solidarity Calls for Cabinet Reshuffle

Trade union Solidarity is calling for a cabinet reshuffle as the only way to resolve the country's energy crisis. The union said it has little hope that reconstituting the Eskom board will make any difference. Eskom has implemented stage 4 power cuts until further notice.

