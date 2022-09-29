Rwanda: Bank of Kigali Donates Rwf30m for Construction of Menstrual Hygiene Room in Bugesera

Bank of Kigali (BK) has sponsored a youth-led organisation, Our Past Initiative, with over Rwf 30 million to construct and equip a menstrual hygiene room at Ngeruka Primary School, located in Ngeruka Sector, Bugesera District.

The inauguration of the construction activities took place at the school on September 24, where different residents of the Ngeruka cell gathered for Umuganda, community work.

Menstrual hygiene is very essential for women and girls, and if not managed properly can lead to infections. Women are always cautious not to stain their clothes when in public.

Girls in rural settings, for example when at school, are more vulnerable because sanitary pads are not affordable for many of them.

According to Christian Intwali, Founder and CEO of Our Past Initiative, building menstrual hygiene rooms is part of the plans of the Government of Rwanda and their initiative is providing support.

He said they decided to take charge after learning that girls in Ngeruka Sector had a challenge accessing sanitary pads to use during their menstruation period.

The hygiene room, according to Intwali, is expected to be completed in two months and Our Past Initiative is also set to train teachers who will assist girls for a period of 6 to 12 months.

He said they are also looking at ways to make the room sustainable.

"We are looking at how we will deliver the materials with the help of different partners who produce them, preferably reusable sanitary pads. The girls will get the pads for free," he said.

He added that in partnership with organisations that fight for the rights of women and girls, they are also looking for ways to make the room sustainable and make more impact, including providing jobs.

Intwali disclosed that they will also bring a water tank that will not only be used in the room but also for other school activities.

He said this initiative is also trying to change the mentality of youth that making an impact in their communities is for the 'old' yet they too can improve people's wellbeing in many different sectors.

Solange Umumararungu, a young woman who resides in Ngeruka Cell, declared that the menstrual hygiene room is a necessity.

"When I am in my menstruation period, I can't study; I go home. If the menstrual hygiene room gets completed, I will no longer feel lonely," she said.

"Also, the sanitary pads are expensive, but with the room at school, we will get them for free."

Christian Intwali, Founder and CEO of Our Past Initiative speaks to the media.

Nathalie Mukarwandarinda, a parent residing in Ngeruka Cell, also declared that the lack of a menstrual hygiene room has been a challenge in the cell given that whenever a girl was in her menstruation period, she couldn't find a safe place to rest and clean herself up.

She added: "Having a 'period room' is the solution. Girls will no longer miss school because they are in their periods."

Follow @patricknimpa