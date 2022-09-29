Tanzania: Kalambo Water Project to Benefit Over 3,500 Residents

ABOUT 3,588 residents at Kalaeloa village in Kalambo district of the Rukwa region are optimistic that water woes will soon be history as the 436.5m/- water project in the area nears completion.

The residents are anxiously counting the days when their water taps would start running once the project is completed.

The project in question is being executed by the Rural and Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (RUWASA) as part of government efforts to improve water supply and sanitation services at the precinct.

A resident of Kalaela village, Peter Samweli recounted to 'this paper how women used to trek long distances in pursuit of the precious commodity before the project came to the area's rescue.

"Our mothers and daughters had to suspend their domestic chores only to look for water," recalled Mr Samweli.

Across sections of citizens interviewed separately by this paper admired that the infrastructures will help them engage in other development activities instead of spending much of their time searching for precious water.

RUWASA District Manager in Kalambo, Engineer Patrick Ndimbo said 436.5m/- has been allocated for the project funded by Tanzania Covid -19 Response Programme (TCRP) via IMF relief package.

"The execution of water infrastructures which took off February this year so far has reached 90 per cent whose works involved the construction of water tank with a capacity of handling 150,000 litres of the precious liquid.

"Also laying main water pipes covering 600 meters," disclosed Eng Ndimbo.

He further explained that the project is scheduled for completion in October 2022.

Kalambo District Commissioner, Ms Tano Mwela advised residents to protect the water infrastructures and shun vandalizing them so that they can stay for many years for their benefit.

"Millions of taxpayers' money has been spent on it. Let me appeal to residents to continue taking care of the water infrastructure and its sources to facilitate access to quality water services," implored Ms Mwela.

The CCM manifesto directs the government to improve access to clean and safe water to 95 per cent in urban areas and 85 per cent in rural areas by 2025.

According to the ruling party's manifesto, there has been an increase in the number of people accessing clean and safe water in rural areas from 47 per cent in 2015 to 70.1 per cent in 2020.

In urban areas, the number of people accessing clean and safe water has increased from 74 per cent in 2015 to 85 per cent in 2020.

Overall, the number of households accessing clean water in the country from safe sources has increased to 77 per cent by 2020.