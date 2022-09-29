Tanzania: Bashungwa Suspends Mbulu Officials Over Embezzlement

Minister of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (RALG) Mr innocent Bashungwa has suspended five officers from Mbulu District to pave the way for a thorough investigation.

The five officials are being accused of mismanagement of council funds and abuse of power.

The implicated officers have been named as Juma Ibarahim Mavumo (Acting Head of the Procurement), Ramadhani Mwakamyanda (former Acting treasurer), Respicius Kagaruki (Treasurer), Nyanda Komanya Msirikale (Head of IT) and David Assey (Accountant).

The action was taken by the Minister on Wednesday while concluding his working visit in the council to review development projects implemented in Mbulu District Council, Hanang' District Council and Mbulu Town Council, both in Manyara Region.

He said that the CAG's report on the regular audit for the 2020/21 financial year directed action to be taken to the Acting Head of the Procurement Division, Mr Juma Mvumo for failing to prepare the terms of the tender and its announcement as well as failure to monitor and verify the legality of M/S Dicsamo Traders General Supplies Co. Ltd involved in the process.

"The former Acting Treasurer, Ramadhani Mwakamyanda and the current Treasurer, Mr Kagaruki should be taken into account and they should pay the agency all the costs to the personal account instead of the account of the company M/S Dicsamo Traders that was given a tender to collect revenue within the council amounting to 188.4m/-," he said.

Equally, he said the CAG statement directed to take action to the IT Officer of the Council, Mr Komanya and the Treasurer, Mr Kagaruki for failing to manage the Revenue System and leaving revenue collection machines offline for a long period of time.

He however, called upon Councilors to stop the habit of granting exemptions to the officers specified in the CAG statement and to change the information as well as to give recommendations to warn the officers.