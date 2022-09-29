Uganda: Sudhir Recognised for Promoting Tourism in Uganda

The Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa has applauded Dr Sudhir Ruparelia, the chairman of Ruparelia Group of Companies , for his passion and leadership in the hospitality and tourism development in the country.

While officiating at the tourism night event in commemoration of the World Tourism Day in Kampala, Tayebwa said Sudhir is one of the investors who holds Uganda at heart.

"I know people who have been calling Dr Sudhir to go and develop their countries. I know many, some of them were asking me, but this Sudhir man what did you give him as Uganda? The man has a lot of money and we would like him to come and invest in our areas," he revealed.

"So chairman, I want to thank you and your team of investors who have looked at Uganda as your number one destination for investment," Tayebwa said.

The deputy speaker also assured the investors of government's support whenever they need it.

Tayebwa urged Ugandans to market their country wherever they go.

"This is our home, whether you want it or not we are going to be buried here," he emphasised.

He pledged Parliament's support to the tourism sector through legislation and budget appropriation in key sectors like infrastructure and security to raise the tourism momentum.

During the tourism night, a number of people who have played a big role in promoting Uganda were rewarded.