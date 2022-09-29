Uganda: Lukwago Calls for Quick Enactment of Law to Regulate Boda Boda

Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago has called upon stakeholders in the transport sector to be supportive and expedite the process of enacting an ordinance to manage boda boda cyclists in the city.

Lukwago made the remarks during a boda boda consultative stakeholders' meeting convened at city hall to generate views and proposals for enactment of an ordinance currently under consideration by the council to regulate the transport sector in the city.

On registration of boda boda operators, the bill proposes that the authority shall compile a boda boda operators register which shall detail the places the operators are allowed to operate in within Kampala City.

The bill states that where an operator of a boda-boda has complied with the registration requirements, the authority shall issue an operational sticker to be affixed on the boda-boda.

The registration sticker shall indicate the name of the applicant, registration number of the boda-boda and date of registration and the registration sticker issued under this section shall be valid for twelve months from the date of issue.

As the meeting was still ongoing, the anti-riot police and army moved in and halted it.

Lukwago said it was wrong for police to disrupt the meeting as they were being speculative in thinking that it was an open invitation to all boda boda riders to come to city hall yet he had invited only three hundred boda boda riders from the a hundred boda boda associations around the city.

He said the beneficiaries of chaos in the boda boda sector were behind the stopping of the meeting.