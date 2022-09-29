Uganda: Kasangati Death Sample Is Negative, Ruling Out Any Confirmed Ebola Cases in Kampala

Health minister Jane Ruth Aceng has said samples from the alleged Kasangati fatality have tested negative, meaning that Kampala is still free of Ebola.

However, the public should maintain their composure and exercise caution, the health minister tweeted.

"The sample tested from the Kasangati patient is NEGATIVE for #Ebola.

Please note that there are no confirmed cases of #Ebola in Kampala. The public should remain calm and vigilant," Aceng said.

On Tuesday, the Ebola outbreak that started in Mubende had been reported in Kasangati, Wakiso District following the death of a 22-year-old male student from Namulonge, Busukuma sub-county. The patient had presented symptoms of the disease.

Doctors at Kasangati Health Centre IV collected samples from people who are under monitoring including the deceased's father and a Boda Boda rider who moved the patient.

Ebola, which has claimed at least 23 lives in Mubende since the outbreak was reported, was thought to be the cause of the patient's death. That concern has been allayed thanks to the health minister's confirmation.

As of 25 September 2022, a cumulative number of 18 confirmed and 18 probable cases had been reported from Mubende, Kyegegwa and Kassanda districts, including 23 deaths, of which five were confirmed cases (CFR among confirmed cases 28%).

State House announced on Tuesday that President Museveni will address the country on Wednesday at 8:00 pm on matters of national importance and the Ebola outbreak.