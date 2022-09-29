Uganda: Reach a Hand Uganda, Dkt Use Music and Drama to Educate Youth On Sexual and Reproductive Health

Reach A Hand Uganda (RAHU), a civil society organisation in partnership with DKT International have started using music, dance and drama to communicate the various challenges that young people go through while accessing contraception services.

The two organisations are also using the same method to educate young boys and girls about their Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR).

On Monday, the two entities led the celebrations to commemorate World Contraception Day in the areas of Makindye, Kasanga, and Ggaba aiming to increase awareness and access to all available contraceptive methods for young people to enable them to make informed choices.

World Contraception Day envisions a world where all pregnancies especially among young women and girls are intended pregnancies but also a world where the sexual reproductive health of young people and women is promoted through a favourable policy environment and contraceptive information and services are affordable, available, accessible and of good quality.

Through the celebrations, DKT Uganda offered a range of contraceptive products to suit all sexual reproductive health needs of young people to ensure prevention of issues like unplanned pregnancy and STIs.

Among the DKT Uganda products available to the youth especially women included Kiss Condoms that are very affordable, fun and high-quality with 5 variants.

DKT International is a global non-profit organization founded in 1989 to focus the power of social marketing on addressing the need for access to family planning and reproductive health.

DKT established operations in Uganda in 2017 to support the achievement of Uganda's family planning and HIV prevention goals through social marketing.

The highlight of the day was the Wembley Mo and the dancers.

A renowned dance group that entertained people with music, danced through acrobatics and drama to bring out a message about what women go through in real life.