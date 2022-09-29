Zimbabwe: Biti Continues With Application for Concourt Referral

The assault trial of Tendai Biti continued today with him carrying on with his application for referral of the matter to the Constitutional Court.

It is now entering the third month with Biti making this application in which he is almost accusing everyone for infringing his rights including ZanuPF bigwigs, magistrate Mrs Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro Deputy Prosecutor Mr Micheal Reza,The Herald and the Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner General.

Biti is facing charges of manhandling a Zimbabwean investor Mrs Tatiana Aleshina at the Magistrates Court.

Biti today accused High Court judges saying they were also dismissing his applications without giving him reasons for their dismissal.

He also submitted that he had since written letters to the judges so that he could be supplied with the reasons.

Biti argued that the fact that the presiding magistrate Muchuchuti-Guwuriro worked with Justice Mnamato Mutevedzi and Magistrate Bianca Makwande, his chances of getting a fair trial were very low.

The CCC legislator also argued that his party colleagues like Cecilia Chimbiri, Jacob Mafume, Makomborero Haruziviishe and Netsai Marova on several occasions were granted their court applications but the same court is refusing his applications.

However, Magistrate Muchuchuti-Guwuriro objected to Biti saying he is now repeating what he had already submitted saying he needed to file new submissions.

Biti however said the issue of the magistrates presiding over his case as they are now protagonists will not receive a fair trial.

Prosecutor Mr Michael Reza objected again saying Biti has now diverted his application for referral to ConCourt for an application for recusal of the magistrate.

Mr Reza argued that Biti should stick to relevant issues and not divert his application as he spent one hour speaking nothing concerning his application for referral.

But Mr Reza had been opposing saying Biti's numerous applications were to delay the trial of the assault case.