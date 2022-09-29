Kenya: Raila Wants Interpol to Investigate ICC Witness Gicheru's Death

29 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Azimio Leader Raila Odinga wants international investigative agencies including Interpol to take charge of the ongoing probe into the death of lawyer Paul Gicheru.

Gicheru who was a witness at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague was found dead in his house on Monday.

Odinga said his mysterious death raised serious questions which must be unraveled soonest "to avoid a cover-up".

"This pattern of mysterious and unexplained deaths, some of them gruesome and macabre, is extremely disturbing," Odinga said in a statement.

The former Prime Minister stressed that the international probe is crucial notably after some previous witnesses of the court had also mysteriously died just like Gicheru.

Gicheru surrendered to Hague authorities in November 2020 after evading an arrest warrant issued in March 2015 for years.

He faced accusations of interfering with witnesses in the case against then deputy President William Ruto, journalist Joshua Arap Sang and Henry Kosgey that emanated from the 2007 - 2008 post-election violence.

The case was terminated about a year after a similar suit against former President Uhuru Kenyatta was discontinued in March 2015.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X