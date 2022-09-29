Somalia: U.S. Provides Additional Financial Support

29 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The United States has said it agreed to pay an additional $86.7 million increase in USAID support to Somalia following a deal on Wednesday.

The aid package is aimed at developing the infrastructure and vital programs that advance the country's journey to economic revival.

Dr Elmi M. Nur, Somalia's minister of finance and planning minister Mohamud Bene-Bene signed the agreement on behalf of the government with US ambassador Andŕe in Mogadishu.

"I'm delighted to have signed, alongside Minister Elmi, a strategic development agreement (DOAG) with the US government represented by Ambassador Andŕe. Worth 86.7 Million USD, the arrangement is in line with, & propels, our vision of moving beyond humanitarian to development," said the planning minister.

Democracy, governance, stabilization, and resilience are among the many areas of priority Somalia wishes to invest in under this crucial agreement.

Somalia thanks the US government for its timely support and looks forward to the successful implementation of this landmark agreement.

