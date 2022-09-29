Somalia: Elite Forces Attack Al-Shabaab Base Near the Capital

29 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Turkish-trained elite forces from the Gorgor brigade have conducted an operation near the Basra area on the outskirts of the capital, Mogadishu.

The troops targeted an Al-Shabaab base in an area called Sabya, where heavy fighting was reported during the cover operation. The details of the casualties are yet to be confirmed.

The agriculture-rich village lies between Afgoye and Bal'ad towns, about 35Km northwest of Mogadishu. The area was a hotbed of terror, which the militants used as a staging base.

The army officials say they destroyed the Al-Shabaab camp and killed several militants.

The situation returned to normal after the operation and local residents said business was back to work and there are no Al-Shabaab militants' activities.

