Rwanda: Gishwati Forest - Why Illegal Activities Persist Despite Conservation Efforts

Recent statistics indicate that about 150 people were arrested between August 2020 and September 2022 for illegal activities threatening Gishwati-Mukura National Park.

The park (with 35.6 square kilometres) - surrounded by only two districts namely Rutsiro and Ngororero-is part of Gishwati landscape and was recently designated a UNESCO biosphere reserve.

Gishwati landscape which also includes artificial forests and pastures covers 300 square kilometres neighbouring the districts of Nyabihu, Rubavu, Rutsiro and Ngororero.

Also, last month, seven people were arrested in Ngororero District after they were found mining wolfram illegally in Gishwati forest.

Rwanda Development Board (RDB) started to manage the park in 2019 for tourism activities after restoration at a cost of $9.5 million.

Despite conservation efforts, Placide Nkurunziza, the Park's Community Conservation Warden, told The New Times that there are still threats to the park considering that 143 people involved in illegal activities threatening the park have so far been arrested.

He revealed that 42 people were arrested for illegal mining activities in the park, 26 were arrested for firewood collection, 28 for grass/forage cutting while 22 were arrested for trespassing in the park.

12 people were arrested for livestock farming in the park, 10 over tree cutting for non-timber forest products, two for washing clothes and one for cutting Pinus trees.

Nkurunziza said that 66 people were fined with Rwf1.4 million while 53 people were arrested and only warned and sensitised without fines.

He said that 24 cases were submitted to police and Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB).

"We can say that with measures and technology, the threats have been on decline," he said.

He however said that illegal mining of Coltan is still being found in the Sebeya River.

Degradation caused by different activities including mining, pollution and flooding in River Sebeya has been affecting the community.

21 brought to justice

So far 21 cases involved in illegal mining in Gishwati-Mukura national park had to be pursued by Police and Rwanda Investigation Bureau.

Article 72 of the Law N° 064/2021 of 14/10/2021 governing biological diversity provides that without prejudice to provisions of other laws, a natural person who undertakes mineral exploration activities or exploits mines or quarries in a protected area, commits an offence.

Upon conviction, he or she is liable to a term of imprisonment of not less than one year but not more than three years and a fine of more than Rwf5 million and not more than Rwf7 million.

If the offence referred to in paragraph one of this article is committed in a national park or a strict nature reserve, the penalty is a term of imprisonment of not less than three years but not more than five years and a fine of more than Rwf7 million but not more than Rwf10 million.

Districts that border Gishwati landscape and Gishwati-Mukura national park have said that fresh measures are being tightened to crack down on illegal mining activities that threaten the protected forest.

"In our district, we have also been experiencing illegal mining activities. We are working with police, the investigation bureau , local leaders and residents to come up with a list of all suspected people to face a fresh crackdown," Etienne Havugimana, the Vice Mayor in charge of economic development in Rutsiro district told The New Times last month.

Revenue sharing scheme in reducing threats

While threats on the national park are caused by poverty and limited knowledge of some communities, Nkurunziza said that revenue sharing scheme is one of the weapons addressing this.

"There are decent houses that were built in the Kageyo sector in Rutsiro district, for the community that used to threaten the forest through a revenue sharing scheme," he said.

The supported communities also include indigenous people.

Nkurunziza said that so far Rwf760 million has been invested in the Revenue Sharing Scheme where 10 percent of tourism generated revenues is allocated to support the surrounding community in different ways.

"The projects are aimed at transforming people's lives such as water supply, schools, and modern improved cook stoves to reduce pressure on forests. We also support beekeeping cooperatives. This helps to incentivise and discourage them from threatening the park," he said.

More than Rwf300 million will also be invested in community projects soon.