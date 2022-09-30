Rwanda: Ebola Virus Is Nearby. Time to Step Up Vigilance

The Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, September 27, declared the end of an Ebola outbreak that had re-emerged six weeks earlier in the country's North Kivu Province.

The announcement, however, came as Uganda races to have under control the outbreak that started just last week. As of September 25, Uganda had reported 36 cases, and 23 deaths. The Ebola virus is deadlier than Covid-19.

Both countries neighbour Rwanda, Congo on the west flank and Uganda in the north.

The Rwandan leadership never waits for a plague to strike home before putting in place preventive measures. The strategy saved lives against the coronavirus pandemic, and kept monkeypox at bay while other countries, including some in the region, grappled with the virus.

All travelers entering Rwanda from Uganda are now subject to screening, and the Ministry of Health has reactivated Nyamata Treatment Centre, a facility that is equipped to handle any Ebola suspected case.

Several medical teams, officials have said, are also being established across the country as part of the national preparedness.

While the government does its best to protect its citizens; we, the general public, are reminded that prevention starts with self - at individual level. No Ebola case has been confirmed in Rwanda, and everyone should do their part to keep it that way.

People should avoid unnecessary travels to high risk areas, and must immediately seek medical care when they develop any Ebola-like symptoms such as severe headache, muscle and joint pain, weakness and fatigue, fever, sore throat and loss of appetite.

Rwanda has dealt with and won against outbreak threats before, this too shall pass. But until then, let's be vigilant.