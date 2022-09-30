Rwanda: Ebola Virus Is Nearby. Time to Step Up Vigilance

28 September 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By The New Times

The Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, September 27, declared the end of an Ebola outbreak that had re-emerged six weeks earlier in the country's North Kivu Province.

The announcement, however, came as Uganda races to have under control the outbreak that started just last week. As of September 25, Uganda had reported 36 cases, and 23 deaths. The Ebola virus is deadlier than Covid-19.

Both countries neighbour Rwanda, Congo on the west flank and Uganda in the north.

The Rwandan leadership never waits for a plague to strike home before putting in place preventive measures. The strategy saved lives against the coronavirus pandemic, and kept monkeypox at bay while other countries, including some in the region, grappled with the virus.

All travelers entering Rwanda from Uganda are now subject to screening, and the Ministry of Health has reactivated Nyamata Treatment Centre, a facility that is equipped to handle any Ebola suspected case.

Several medical teams, officials have said, are also being established across the country as part of the national preparedness.

While the government does its best to protect its citizens; we, the general public, are reminded that prevention starts with self - at individual level. No Ebola case has been confirmed in Rwanda, and everyone should do their part to keep it that way.

People should avoid unnecessary travels to high risk areas, and must immediately seek medical care when they develop any Ebola-like symptoms such as severe headache, muscle and joint pain, weakness and fatigue, fever, sore throat and loss of appetite.

Rwanda has dealt with and won against outbreak threats before, this too shall pass. But until then, let's be vigilant.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X