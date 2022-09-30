Namibia: Friede Wins Leg 3 of Jumping World Challenge

SHANI Friede from Gymkhana Club Windhoek won the third leg of the B category of the Jumping World Challenge local chapter at Reitsportzentrum Kapps at the weekend.

On her steed Rosefield Bobby Shafto, the teenager produced two clear rounds in a time of 49,31 seconds ahead of Bianca Woker from Swakopmund, who clocked 55,24 on Altidore Z, and Michelle Künzle on Callaho Lucien on four penalties.

Category C was won by Bianca Woker on Assegai Scandal, the only pair in this competition to produce a double clear round.

Category A did not see any competition due to the withdrawal of Kate Alison and Seeis Shelton.

The final rankings in the Jumping World Challenge competitions will only be out towards the end of the year once all 153 countries taking part in the competition have completed their three legs.

In the National Development Series, Maike Busch and Moritz shone with two wins over 95cm, while Zoe Schmidt and Klein Hamakari's Sternchen won both the 75cm competitions.

Over 85cm the spills went to Katja Meier on Okongava Gala, and Svenja Koziol on Apollo respectively.