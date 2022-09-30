Tanzania: Simba Sc Break Silence Over Dejan Saga

29 September 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Simba Sports Club have confirmed that Serbian striker Dejan Georjevic has tendered a notice to break a contract.

However, Msimbazi based street giants have expressed their disappointment over a player's decision to share the news on the social media prior to the conversation between the two parties.

A statement shared on Twitter via a verified handle @SimbaSCTanzania, the club's management said on Wednesday night that the player has breached the contract hence affirmative action will be taken against him.

