East Africa, South Region Involve Women in Peace, Security Issues

THE East Africa and South region peace and security committees have been urged to come up with a national action plan of policies and laws that will involve women in peace and security issues.

This was revealed by the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Group Mr Amon Mpanju during the commemorations of World Peace Day that was held in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

"It is the time now for the peace and security committee to come up with a national action plan that will be used to eradicate the issues of violence, raping and beating against women and children in our country," said Mr Amon.

Also, Mr Mpanju said that apart from President Samia Suluhu Hassan who is leading the country also there is an increasing number of women leaders in the country including the Ministers, Regional and District Commissioners.

"In this women's participation in our country at the different national levels it clearly shows that Tanzania cares about the rights of women and children in our country and it gives us a credit to be a leading country in the world," said Mr Amon.

He also added that in ensuring all these women will be involved in decision-making for the benefit of our country.

On her side, the Norway ambassador in Tanzania Ms Elisabeth Jacobsen said it is very timely to use the opportunity of International Peace Day to discuss the good practices in order to make a national action plan.

Also, Ms Jacobsen said that the peace and security agendas should be pushed every day throughout the year in order to overcome the issues that faced women and children in this region.

She also thanked the United National Women's (Un Women) for East and South Africa regional for bringing them together at the important event.

The event was attended by different country representatives including Kenya, Uganda, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, South Africa, Lesotho, Namibia, Burundi, and Malawi.

Also, the Police Adviser, International Advisory and Coordination Staff, Eastern Africa StandbyForce, and civil society partners celebrate International Peace.

This day was created by the United Nations in 2018 as an annual event to raise awareness and promote the ideals of peace.

There is great diversity among peoples and nations; but despite the differences, it recognizes the need to build a culture of peace among themselves.